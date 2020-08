Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sanam Baloch tied the knot for the second time in a private ceremony. She didn’t share any pictures from her big day but recently she has posted pictures with her new born baby. Earlier, Sanam Baloch was married to Abdullah Farhatullah however they got divorced in 2018. The news has been confirmed by Sanam’s relative who posted a note to wish her. In response Sanam Baloch thanked him.