Share:

ISLAMABAD-She has been lending a hand in person at her SJP shoe store in New York. And Sarah Jessica Parker looked boho chic as she headed to the shop in a white floral maxi dress. The Sex And The City actress, 55, teamed her babydoll style dress with black Mary Jane heels topped with a silver broach on the strap. Looking summer fresh, her dress was in a white fabric with red and pink flowers and greenery. Sarah carried her essentials in a black leather crossbody bag, accented with a lime green strap. Most of her famous face was covered in large black shield sunglasses, from her Sunglass Hut collaboration, and a beige and black lace face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her signature golden blonde hair was down in loose waves and parted in the center. Adding to her boho look she topped her dress with a large wooden bead necklace.