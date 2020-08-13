Share:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday issued a 'fact sheet' highlighting depth and warmness of its diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

It elaborated various phases of evergreen brotherly relations between the two countries. Sincerity and commitment between the two sides had been beyond any doubt.

The ‘fact sheet' stated that Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan both enjoy exceptional and strong brotherly ties which keep the people of both the counties united and there exists a harmony between the leadership of both the countries on the matter related to common interests.

Saudi Arabia is strong supporter of Pakistan and has extended a great deal economic and development assistance to Pakistan at historical junctures.

Riyadh had extended financial assistance package of six billion dollars to Pakistan when the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan after coming to power delivering his first speech had said that Pakistan had never faced such a situation in the history where the financial deficit for the year 2017-08 had reached 6.6 percent of the GDP.

Half of the deposited amount was meant to give a boost to the foreign exchange reserves.

Besides, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, had made an announcement during his visit to Islamabad in February 2019 that the kingdom will invest 20 billion dollars in various fields in Pakistan.

It is to mention here that unlike loans and development assistance deposited amount is returned according to laid down term and condition.

In the light of the above mentioned facts we have closely analysed articles and statements which have sarcastically targeted strong ties between Islamabad and Riyadh and tried to substantiate that Saudi Arabia does not extends its support to Pakistan against the disputed stance of India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

In fact, this kind of notions and ideas were absolutely erroneous and unfounded.

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, had sent his foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan to Islamabad for support and solidarity of Pakistan after a surge tension between Pakistan in 2019.

The then Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on March 2019 had announced that Saudi Arabia has played a vital role in diffusion of military tension between Pakistan and India.

Chaudhry in his televised assertion had said that Saudi Arabia had made persuaded various countries including UAE and United States to play their role to prevent India from its aggressive designs.

And when government of India announced culmination of Indian constitutional autonomous status in August 2019, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had made a telephonic call to Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and according to Saudi official press agency both the dignitaries had exchanged matters relating to developments in the region.

And Mr. Khan had also informed latest situation in Kashmir.

In August 2019, Saudi foreign ministry while giving views on revoking the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir expressed his grave concern over the situation.

Referring to the role of OIC, it was stated that this is an independent international Islamic organization and it is chaired by various personalities belonging to Islamic countries. This organization has played its vital role for the Kashmir cause.

The OIC had constituted a coordination committee on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in 1994 in Jeddah. The committee is meeting regularly and it last meeting held in June 22, 2020.

All policies, diplomatic and political stance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including it stance on Kashmir dispute is deviate from playing with emotions and popularism.

The two countries will remain together for all times, taking care of their core interests, the fact sheet added.