Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has rejected a report submitted by K-Electric over continuous electricity load shedding in Karachi.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed remarked that power of half of the city was suspended after court orders over which, K-Electric alleged Pakistan State Oil (PSO) of not providing fuel to them.

Meanwhile, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) representative stated that K-Electric has capacity of storing 20 tonnes of fuel but it doesn’t preserve it.

Subsequently, the court has ordered scrutiny of the company who had purchased K-Electric and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier, SC had directed to register case against K-Electric over deaths in Karachi due to electrocution during Monsoon rain spell.