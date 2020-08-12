Share:

KARACHI -Soneri Bank has recently been awarded “Brand of the Year Awards 2019” in the Best Retail Banking Category by The Brands’ Foundation; which has been “Accredited Permanent Observer Status” from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the Specialised Agency of the United Nations.

Brand of the Year Awards are indeed a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand considered as a champion, or best of the best, in its industry in Pakistan based on current year market-standing and consumers’ preference. Every year only one brand in each category is honoured which has led through all the levels of selection criteria laid down by “Award Accreditation Council”.