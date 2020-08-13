Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan are public-centric and the premier is willing and dedicated to facilitate the public and pursuing policies with objectives to favour poor and downtrodden segments of the society.

Talking to media on Wednesday, the Information minister said that rulers of the past and erstwhile regimes use to devise policies to fulfil their vested interests and to facilitate the privileged class. To control inflation in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan used to take regular briefings from provincial authorities, he said.

He also added that Prime Minister used to chair meetings in routine to review and monitor prices of commodities to keep check on inflation in the country.

The minister said that price of 20kg flour bag in KPK was approximately Rs900-Rs.1150 while price of 20Kg flour bag in Punjab was about Rs.860. He also pointed out that prices of flour in Sindh were rising because of the negligence of Sindh government as respective authorities in Sindh had not released wheat to flour mills.

The information minister also underlined that the federal government was working on an unanimous policy to ensure equal prices of wheat and flour in all the provinces.

He added that Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Provincial Minister Aleem Khan and authorities concerned of Food Department were working in this regard to ensure unanimous flour prices across the country. He said that prices of commodities were being monitored and the government was committed to ensure reduction in ratio of inflation with reduced prices of commodities.

The minister said that sugar prices soared following inquiry report of sugar commission to pressurized the government. The government would not kneel down against these mafia and corrupt would be taken to task, said Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz.