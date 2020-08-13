Share:

LAHORE - Sahibzada Sultan Fayyazul Hassan called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Panel of Chairman Punjab Assembly Mian Shafi Mohammad, Muhammad Aleem Yaqoob Sultan and Shakeel Sultan were also present. Ch Parvez Elahi said that support of ulema of all schools of thoughts will be secured on Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill. He said that process of consultation is continuing, more consultation will be held after Moharrum-ul-Haram. Sahibzada Sultan Fayyazul Hassan said that people have pinned lots of hopes on the PA speaker.

“We have great love for Ch Zahoor Elahi and surely this act of yours will also be making his soul happy. You had always talked openly in the assembly regarding religious matters.

Dream of making Pakistan fort of Islam will surely be fulfilled one day. You have taken appreciable step of banning books against Ideology of Pakistan and Islamic teachings which religious segments cannot forget”, he said.