Share:

LAHORE-The team cricket management has decided to isolate former captain Muhammad Hafeez until he returns a negative Covid-19 test after he was photographed with a member of the public after playing golf in Southampton, England.

Taking notice of the matter, the team management on Wednesday said: “This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account.

“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test. Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test on late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday.

“The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series.

“The team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision.” Hafeez is not amongst the 20 players shortlisted for the ongoing three-match Test series against England.