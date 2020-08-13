Share:

SARGODHA - Two persons were killed over a land dispute in Mela police limits. Police said on Wednesday that Ansar Iqbal, 40, resident of Sabowala, had dispute with Mazhar Iqbal over agriculture land. On the day of incident, Ansar was sitting at shop with his friend Muhammad Khalid, the accused Mazhar along with his accomplices came there and quarreled with Ansar over the matter and in a fit of rage, they opened indiscriminate firing at them. Consequently, both Ansar and Khalid received severe bullet wounds and died on the spot.

Woman abducted

A woman was abducted in Mitha Tiwana Police limits. Police said on Wednesday that Sidra Bibi, 24 w/o Muhammad Aslam, resident of Rooda, was alone at her home when accused Sultan, Ramzan and Ahsan entered her house and kidnapped her. Police registered a case against the accused on the report of Aslam and started raids for their arrest.