ISLAMABAD –France is an important trading partner of Pakistan in European Union and is a major importer of Pakistani textile products and Pakistan is going to get duty free access in EU market from January 1, 2014, owing to which Pakistani textile products will compete with Bangladeshi products and we will be able to export maximum textile products to European countries, said an industrialist Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan should increase its number of exportable items and should trace diversified markets in Europe so that we may be able to maximize our exports.