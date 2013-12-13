QUETTA - At least eight people were killed and 14 others wounded when a passenger bus turned turtle following an attack by dacoits in Kalat area on Thursday.

According to Levies officials, a passenger bus was en rout from Karachi to Quetta and when it reached near Kalat, it came under attack by dacoits who opened fire on its tyres. As a result, the bus turned upside down a yard away.

Noorullah, Liaqat, Alauddin, Abdul Ghaffar, Windra, Abdullah and Zarabib were among the deceased, while the injured were identified as Samreen, Parwana, Zulekha, Iqbal, Arif Iqbal, Abdul Mannan, Abdul Razzaq, Ibrahim, Naeem, Saleem, Shafi, Nafey, Faiz, Abdul Qadus and Dawood.

The victims were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities, and the deceased were handed over to the families. Police registered a case into the incident and started investigation.

Meanwhile, All Quetta Karachi Coaches’ Union strongly condemned the incident and announced a strike for an unidentified period of time. Scores of transporters placed the bodies outside Quetta Press Club to lodge their protest. They demanded the government to transfer the Khuzdar and Kalat districts administrations. They further said that FC and Levis check posts should be abolished, and patrolling of the security forces should be enhanced in the areas.

President of the Union, Abdullah Kurd flayed the government and said that the rulers have failed to provide protection to the masses. He said that they would not run buses on the Quetta- Karachi route till protection of the passenger coaches is ensured.

On the other hand, a press release issued by the deputy commissioner said that the passenger bus, bearing No. BSN. 305 turned turtle due to over speeding at 4:30 in morning on 12 December which left 7 passengers dead and 10 others injured. The local administration took the injured to District Headquarter Hospital Kalat.