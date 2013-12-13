

ISLAMABAD - The first annual sports day of Roots Ivy International Junior School Chaklala Scheme III campus was held. The school showcased the Olympic values of friendship, respect and excellence. National commission for UNESCO secretary Amna Imran Sethi was the chief guest while Roots School System founder Riffat Mushtaq and CEO Khadija Mushtaq were guests of honor. The students marched past on the band’s disciplined beat. The day picked up with amazing performances such as karate display, PT display, magic show, flower picking. Students of upper primary school put together a karate presentation. Race competitions were followed after the fun-activities and performances-bicycle race, flat race, activity-based race, passing the ball race, relay race and leapfrog race.–Staff Reporter