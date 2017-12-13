Australia will bid to host the 2021 women's and 2027 men's World Cups, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday, building on government plans to construct new stadiums in Sydney.

Australia successfully co-hosted the men's edition in 1987 with New Zealand and hosted the 2003 event alone, but has never staged a women’s World Cup.

"The World Cup is the pinnacle for our Wallabies and Wallaroos teams and we want to bring those tournaments home for any player who has ever dreamed of lifting the Cup here on our home soil," Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne said.

He said given Australia's track record in hosting major events such as the 2000 Olympics, Rugby Australia was "supremely confident of delivering a tournament like no other in 2021".

"With the NSW state government's commitment to build a network of three world-class rectangular venues in Sydney, adding to the mix of quality stadiums available across the country, our prospects of bringing the World Cups to Australia have never been better."

The 2021 women's World Cup will be ninth edition of the tournament, which was first contested in 1991. It has never been held in the southern hemisphere.

Australia won the first of its two men's World Cups in England in 1991, repeating the feat eight years later in Wales.