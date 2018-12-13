Share:

PESHAWAR : Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan has said that 70km Chakdara-Swat Motorway extension project will be started very soon. The government has already finalised the documentation and paper work for the said project, he said. The minister said that after completion of extension project and rural roads, the tourism will boost in Malakand region. He was addressing a delegation of ADB. Minister for Local Government Sharam Tarakai, secretary C&W and secretary PHE were also present on this occasion. The Minister was briefed on ongoing provincial roads project with the assistance of ADB and Swat motorway project. He assured that during the course of project completion, standard security will be provided to staff. The ADB delegation said that funds will soon be released for the projects. The Minister said that C&W and PHE will work together on water projects, while after the completion of clean drinking water projects, the masses will get clean drinking water.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that rural roads construction was their major priority. He directed the office bearers that timely completion as well as quality of the projects be ensured and all the projects be completed in the stipulated time.