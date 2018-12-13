Share:

SADIQABAD - Police arrested 11 members of a dacoit gang and recovered booty and illegal weapons from their possession here the other day.

According to police, a special police team was formed for the arrest of the members of the dacoit gang who had been involved in several robbery and dacoity incidents.

The team eight members of the gang including Sajjad alias Sajjadi, Din Mosani, Naveed, Yasir, Sher Jahan, Waqas, Mohsin, Amir, Shaban, Ali Ahmed, Imran Mughal, and Abdul Ghafoor.

The police also recovered booty worth Rs515,000 and illegal arms from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested several drug-peddlers and recovered 7.8kg of Charas, 313 litres of liquor, 111g of heroin, and brewing apparatus.

“The police will go all out against the criminal elements to maintain peace,” said the police officers.