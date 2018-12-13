Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second stint of special federal cabinet meeting to review the performance of remaining 17 federal ministries and divisions will be held on Saturday (Dec.15) at Bani Gala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan at 2.30pm.

In the first go on Monday last, the performance evaluation of 26 ministries was conducted in a marathon session of nine hours and by and large the ministers’ performance was considered as satisfactory with suggestions and directions to bring improvements in some of the areas.

The main thrust of the first session of the Special Federal Cabinet meeting remained on making all the activities public welfare oriented as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted them all to direct their energies for bringing ease to the lives of common people. According to the Cabinet Division letter the Federal Secretary of each ministry would be given 10 minutes for presentation on the already presented progress report in first three months in office and then five minutes session would be on questions and discussion on the points Prime Minister and other cabinet members wanted to discuss.

But in the first session the procedure was not strictly followed as in most of the cases the discussion and questions session had extended up to 15 to 20 minutes in certain cases as Prime Minister Imran Khan himself spoke on some key issues pertaining to various ministries and wanted the relevant minister and his staff to focus in some specific area.