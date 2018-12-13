Share:

PARIS - Three people were killed and at least thirteen others wounded in a shooting near the famous Christmas Market in Strasbourg on Tuesday. French authorities have launched a manhunt, as the suspect managed to escape.

Anonymous police officials told the AP news agency on Wednesday that the man who carried out the shooting in Strasbourg was 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. They added that his apartment had been searched by police just a few hours before the tragic incident in an investigation into a case of attempted murder. The suspect was reportedly already wanted for armed robbery prior to the shooting.

Addressing the case, Paris prosecutor stated that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. He added that, according to the driver of a taxi used by the suspect to flee the scene, the shooter was also injured.

French Interior Ministry Laurent Nunez noted, however, that the gunman could have left the country.

In the meantime, the German police have implemented strengthened security measures along the French border, according to the n-tv broadcaster. Commenting on the attack, a spokeswoman for Germany’s BKA criminal police stated that the recent shooting was committed by a man who was known to French authorities as a radical Islamist. According to her, the man was imprisoned in Germany in 2016 and 2017 on theft charges and later deported to France.

The tragedy unfolded in Strasbourg on Tuesday, when a man opened fire at a Christmas market. Initially, police reported that two people had been killed, but later the official death toll climbed to three, with 13 others wounded in the shooting. At least 4 people have been detained in the hunt for the suspect, who remains at large.

Addressing the situation, French police have raised the security level to “emergency attack” and strengthened border controls, as well as reinforced surveillance at all Christmas markets “to avoid the risk of copycat attacks”.