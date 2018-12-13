Share:

City police on Wednesday promoted 49 employees following the recommendations of the departmental promotion board. SSP (Administration) Muntazir Mehdi presided over the board meeting at the CCPO office. The promotion board considered cases for promotion of Head Constables and Assistant Sub Inspectors. At least 23 Assistant Sub Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Sub Inspectors while 26 Head Constables were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector, a police spokesman said.