Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said peace and stability in Afghanistan is important to strengthening links with the Central Asian Republics in different fields.

He was speaking at a roundtable on "Pakistan and Central Asia: Cementing Bonds of Friendship through Culture" in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Information Minister said our nation and the armed forces have shown remarkable resilience and spine in fighting the war on terror.

He said the government is trying to present soft image in the world by promoting its cultural heritage and reviving its entertainment industry.

Speakers on the occasion said there is a great deal of goodwill in Central Asian Republics about Pakistan.