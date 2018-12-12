Share:

WASHINGTON:- Amazon has sacked workers it believes had been misusing internal data on high-selling products, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports. Amazon reportedly believed the staff, in India, China and the US, had abused their access to an internal database. And some USB ports on desktop computers had since been disabled so no further data could be copied, the paper said. Amazon said staff that broke its “high ethical standards” could be sacked or face legal action. The WSJ said the sackings were part of a broad effort at Amazon to combat merchants trying to trick its systems into making their products more prominent.