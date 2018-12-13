Share:

Ameeruddin Medical College has secured first position amongst medical institutions in the third year’s MBBS annual examination conducted by University of Health Sciences. Amongst 39 medical colleges, AMC stood first with 98.97 pass percentage. Speaking at a ceremony held at campus on Wednesday to celebrate achievement, Principal AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab has congratulated faculty and students over landmark achievement, saying institution has maintained the tradition of getting distinction in the examinations. He urged the students to continue hard, continuously improve knowledge and skills for own career growth and for serving the ailing humanity in a better way. He said that first badge of AMC has already completed degrees and was starting practical life. He expressed hope that students would get a good name for the prestigious institution like AMC. He assured faculty and students his full cooperation and support for further improving facilities at AMC and its affiliated Lahore General Hospital.