KARACHI - Action against encroachments to restore the Karachi Circular Railway was continued in the city as illegal constructions were removed in Gharibabad adjacent to Liaquatabad area from old furniture market beneath the Lyari Expressway on Wednesday.

The anti-encroachments department of KMC carried out this action along with staff of Pakistan Railway. All encroachments from footpaths and from railway track were removed during this action.

In district West encroachments were removed from Sher Shah, Akbar Road including 10 illegal warehouses which were built on footpaths and drain whereas in district Korangi 7 illegal shops were demolished in Ghosia Park and at footpaths with other encroachments.

Heavy machinery was used to remove illegal structures on footpaths. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman who is monitoring anti-encroachments action in the city, said that restoration of Circular Railway was started three days ago on the directive of the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar for which Pakistan Railway provided the manpower including 120 workers and 25 supervisors. Encroachments at about one-kilometer area have been removed so far, he added.

He said that the removal of encroachments from railway track which begun in Gharibabd near Baloch Hotel will continue to Paposh Nagar(Bara Board). This portion of railway line has a length of around 7.2km from which encroachments being removed.

Meanwhile director anti-encroachments Bashir Siddiqui with his team carried on action against encroachments in different areas of the city with the help of district administration and police.

Deputy Director Masroor Iqbal and Saeed Ahmed Warsi took part took part in the removal of encroachments from circular railway track in Gharibabad, whereas in district West Additional Director Moin Ghori and in Korangi director land Musarrat Ali Khan and deputy director Khalid completed the action against encroachments.