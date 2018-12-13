Share:

KARACHI:- All Pakistan Newspapers Society has welcomed the appointment of veteran media practitioner, Yousaf Baig Mirza, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs. APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have appreciated the decision of the Prime Minister to appoint an experienced media practitioner as his Special Assistant on Media Affairs. They hoped that with his experience Yousaf Baig Mirza will be able to strengthen the relations between the federal government and the media as he is well aware of the problems being faced by the media industry.–PR