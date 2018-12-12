Share:

Rawalpindi-A citizen has served the Askari Real Estate and management of Shins Group with legal notice worth Rs 50 million for usurping his hard-earned money in the name of investment in property business, informed District Consumer Protection Council spokesman on Wednesday.

He said the legal notice was prepared and was sent to the accused on guidelines and assistance provided by DCPC. According to him, an accused namely Mushaid Ahmed approached DCPC lodging complaint that he had deposited 11, 00,000 with Shins Group as down payment to purchase a shop and office in a newly launched housing scheme in D-18 Sangjani. The complainant added that Shins Group had signed a MoU with Askari Real Estates to launch a housing project in D-18 and also floated the advertisement in national newspaper. “Shins Group administration has locked all the offices after collecting millions of rupees from innocent citizens,” he said adding that the victims have been running from post to pillar to get their hard earned money back, but Askari Real Estate officials are not taking notice of the fraud.

The spokesman said the victim had sent a legal notice worth Rs 50 million to chief executive officers of Askari Real Estate and Shins Group and has given them 15 days to return his looted amount or else legal action would be initiated against them.