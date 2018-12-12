Share:

Islamabad-Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) teachers on protest at D-Chowk on Wednesday crossed all barriers and managed to reach the gates of the parliament to remind the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan of his promise.

Dozens of male and female teachers marched towards the parliament and held sloganeering against the sitting government and PM on non-fulfilment of their demands. The protestors after negotiating with the administration at D-Chowk took their protest to the gates of the parliament. In order to avoid a direct scuffle with the police, the female participants of the protest led the march while the male teachers remained behind them.

“Wake up PM Imran Khan and take notice of our protest,” teachers chanted slogans at the entry gate of the parliament where police stopped them from entering the parliament. The police officials tried to push the teachers back however the protesters didn’t leave the ground and kept sloganeering against the government. “We will die but will not end our-sit in,” said the protestors.

They chanted the slogan, “End financial murder of BECS teachers and give us our right”. They urged the PM and minister of state for interior Shehryar Afridi to fulfil the promises made to them during the 2011 sit-in. They also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had forgotten its promise and not listening to them. A female teacher Sheharbano Begum while talking to The Nation said that poor teachers have staged a sit-in for the last twelve days and no one is listening to them. She also said that the parliament is ‘useless’ if they don’t have time to come and listen to the demands of the teachers. Earlier the teachers were assaulted and were taken into custody by the administration for a short period, when they marched towards parliament house. A group of BECS teachers including male and female teachers marched towards the parliament house to record their protest on non-payment of salaries and non-regularization in service.

But the situation became uncomfortable between the protestors and the police deployed at D-Chowk as the administration stopped them from entering the red zone. The police contingents locked the gates installed at D-Chowk and physically resisted to push back the group of teachers who wanted to cross the barriers. Resultantly, two teachers on the male side were physically tortured by the police while a few female teachers were taken into custody for a few hours and were shifted to a police van. However, later-on the female teachers were released by the police, but the administration didn’t allow the protestors to cross the gates and to take their protest near the parliament house.

Police later made a human chain to stop the movement of protestors towards parliament house. BECS association secretary general Naim-ullah Khan informed The Nation that the teachers held a ‘peaceful’ walk towards the parliament.

He said that the police officials assaulted the teachers and misbehaved with their female colleagues. He said that Irshad Ali from Mohammand and Hanif-ur-Rehman from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) were physically tortured by the police. “Irshad Ali fainted due to the torture,” he said.

He said that five female teachers were taken into custody and were shifted in the prison van; however they were released after an hour. “The policemen not only misbehaved with the female teachers but also forcefully shifted them into the van,” he said. He also said that when the female teachers refused to leave the van they again manhandled them and pushed them out. Naimat-ullah said that no official from the ministry of education is coming to hear their demands. “They are making only false promises and no practical work has been done by the government so far,” he said.

He said that BECS teachers have demanded the release of their salaries and a timeframe for their regularization. “The ministry is giving us nothing in written,” he said. He also said that the teachers on protest have conveyed the administration to not physically assault the teachers. “We are struggling in running our daily expenses and a number of teachers are falling sick,” he said. He said that the teachers will present themselves in police stations if the administration orders to arrest them.

He also added that the teachers will not step-back from their demands and will continue their protest until they are given written assurances of fulfilling their demands.

Minister for federal education and professional training Shafqat Mehmmod said in the National Assembly (NA) that BECS teachers were hired under a project and every year the extension in their employment was approved by the ministry. He stated that the ministry is searching a permanent solution for their problem. He also stated that the issue of pending salaries of BECS teachers would be resolved soon however, the regularization in service structure is not possible yet.

ISLAMABAD: Police arrest the protesters of All Pakistan Basic Education Community teachers at D-Chowk.-Online