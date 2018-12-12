Share:

LONDON:- Marvel is working on a ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel. The studio has re-hired Scott Derrickson - who directed the original ‘Doctor Strange’ movie in 2016 - to helm the follow-up film, with Benedict Cumberbatch set to reprise the titular role in the superhero franchise. Rachel McAdams, who played Stephen Strange’s love interest in the first movie, is also poised to return for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Marvel is currently searching for someone to write the script for the ‘Doctor Sequel’ sequel.–KP

The studio has officially been tight-lipped about its plans for the project, but it’s thought that Marvel wants to have a script in place by 2019 and is eyeing a spring 2020 production start.

Ultimately, Marvel reportedly wants the project to hit cinema screens by May 2021.