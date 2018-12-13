Share:

With the general elections coming up in India, all eyes are on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which swayed the population in the last elections, impacting the strong hold of Congress in the country. BJP has maintained a strong influence with their radical narrative and anti-Pakistan rhetoric. Recently, India also refused to reciprocate Pakistan’s efforts to improve bilateral ties due to the upcoming elections, resulting in a severe backlash in the media against the BJP.

This alone showed a change in the narrative of the people in the urban centres against the BJP and their politics of hate. However this shift in narrative is also witnessed in the constituencies where BJP expects a good number of votes. Results from a state poll suggest that the population in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are more inclined towards voting for the Congress. While polls are never concrete evidence of how a party will fare in the elections, this is a significant reflection in a change of mood.

The Indian society in the last couple of years saw an impact of Modi’s politics which pushed a very radical outlook and an increase in violence against the Muslim population. People are now looking for a government which will not only establish peace in the region but also keep in mind the secular mindset ensured in the Constitution. This poll suggests that the BJP is going to have change their agenda in order to appease the masses. Congress is again becoming a favourable party and that is because the party will not only be favourable for the social set up but also for the regional stability.