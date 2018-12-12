Share:

Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has asked the district administration to move against the management of Ghouri Town under section 46 of the CDA Ordinance, which provides six months imprisonment or fine or both for its violators. A letter in this regard was written by the Directorate of Regional Planning CDA to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad while its copies were also sent to the Assistant Commissioner Rural and Station House Officer (SHO) Koral.

Ghouri Town is an illegal housing society comprising over hundreds of kanals while several of its phases mushroomed in the last one decade alongside the Islamabad Express Highway.

It was stated in a letter available with this scribe that the management of Ghouri Town including Raja Ali Akbar, Abdul Rehman, Ch Fazal Rehman, Raja Usman, Shakeel Abbasi, Raja Jehanzeb Akbar, and Raja Salman Akbar developed illegal housing schemes in Zone-4 of Islamabad without obtaining prior permission of CDA.

The city managers asked the district administration to book the aforementioned persons according to section 46 of the CDA Ordinance, which reads as: “Whoever contravenes any provision of this ordinance or of any rules or regulations made or scheme sanctioned there under shall, if no other penalty is provided for such contravention, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to six months or fine or with both.”

It is pertinent to mention here that over a hundred housing societies are operating in the federal capital without any approval from the competent authority however the city managers move against Ghouri Town specifically raises eyebrows. However, when contacted, the Director Regional Planning Arshad Chohan defended the decision and said that Ghouri Town is the biggest illegal housing society in the capital while it is still doing illegal development on ground. “Ghouri Town is just a start and we will move against others as well without any discrimination”, he maintained.

Ghouri Town was developed in the last decade, during which the CDA did not make an effort to stop the illegal development.

The civic agency sealed the society’s offices on June 23, 2017 but only to unseal them a few weeks later. When CDA sealed the offices of Ghouri Town, there was a sense that the law would take its course while the management was visibly under pressure but according to sources, several local politicians pressurised the CDA to let the society open its offices. At the time of the de-sealing of their offices, one of the core members of the management committee Raja Ali Akbar had submitted an undertaking that the society will submit documents for obtaining a NOC in 90 days.

However, the undertaking is still awaited in civic body besides passing over a year. On the other hand, those who have purchased plots and houses in the said housing scheme are facing various problems such as obtaining utility connections, which are being denied to them due to the CDA’s request.

The residents demanded the authorities to take strict action against the management of Ghouri Town, who put their hard earned money on stake. An owner of Ghouri Town named Chaudhary Abdul Rehman was contacted several times for his comments but he was unavailable till the filing of this story.