Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has objected to the proposal of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) for constructing multi-storey buildings in sector G-13 as illegal, violating the layout plan and master plan of Islamabad, The Nation has learnt.

According to a letter written by the Planning Wing of CDA to Deputy Director (Technical) FGEHF, the former has taken notice of the advertisements floated by the latter in national media a few months ago, for hiring consultancy services for multi-storey buildings in sector G-13 of the capital. It said that the CDA has already conveyed its disagreement on the FGEHF’s request for according permission for change in land use of Mauve Area in sector G-13 and sector G-14/4 in November 2016 and then in May 2017. According to the sources in the CDA, the Foundation is in the process of making some changes in the layout plan of sector G-13 to construct high-rise buildings on a portion of land there. “The Foundation is in process of revising PC-I as there have been some changes and new developments,” officials at the FGEHF said.

The CDA, however, said any planning, designing, development and construction made in violation of the provisions of the master plan of Islamabad and layout plan of sector G-13 shall be illegal and void. The CDA has also sought details of area/site of the proposed multi-storey buildings in sector G-13 so as to ascertain the factual position in the case. Around 80 percent allottees have shifted to their newly-constructed houses in the sector. The scheme was started in year 1993. However infrastructure needs repair and maintenance. The sector is worst hit by the issue of water supply. The residents of the sector decry foundation’s inability to provide civic amenities to the residents.

Furthermore, the CDA has not taken any decision on the proposal of handing over commercial areas of sector G-14 to FGEHF to generate resources for payment of BUPs and development of sector G-14 as was recommended by an inter-ministerial committee held in July 2018. The CDA Board did not discuss the issue in its meeting a day before.

Meanwhile, the CDA administration has turned down the request of Mayor Islamabad for change of allotment of CDA’s office accommodation at Bazaar No. 8 in sector G-6, Islamabad which houses offices of Simly Dam and Khanpur Dam Div, in the name of MCI, according to the sources.

Mayor Islamabad had made a request in this regard few days back. The CDA’s administration directorate held that the office accommodation is property of CDA and stands allotted to Simly Dam Div and Khan Pur Dam Div, Bulk Water Management directorate since 2010 with the approval of Member (Administration), CDA and title of the allotment cannot be changed without his approval.