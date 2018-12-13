Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday criticised Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for, what he called, trying to flee abroad, Dunya News reported on its website.

Talking to the media at Punjab Assembly, the minister said Hamza should come to the assembly instead of going on ‘secret paths’.

“Hamza has damaged his party’s repute by trying to escape from the country,” he said and termed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique ‘Humpty Dumpty’.

He added: “Those who had only motorcycle are now billionaire. It is easy to formulate laws but it was difficult to implement them completely and that only those who are not corrupt can execute them.”

Addressing at the oath-taking ceremony of Akhbar Farosh Union office-bearers at Alhamra, the minister vowed to take steps for betterment of hawkers.

He vowed them to arrange their meeting with Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to raise their concerns with the chief executive of the province. He said he was well aware of the issues confronting the employees of the newspapers.

He also shed light on the role of hawkers in development of newspaper industry. He pledged to protect the rights of hawkers.