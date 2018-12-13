Share:

LAHORE - City police will mount one of the biggest security operations in Lahore on the eve of Christmas to guard churches, markets, and other public places.

A police official said heavy contingent of police would be deployed around Churches and other public places to ensure best security arrangements for the Christian community.

Lahore SSP (Operations) Mustansir Feroz presided over a meeting at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Wednesday and reviewed security arrangements. SP Security Faisal Shehzad, Bishop of Lahore Sebastian Sha, Chairman Minority forum Samuel Piyara and other religious leader of Christian community were also present on this occasion.

While addressing participants of the meeting, SSP Mustansir Feroze said that Lahore Police chalked out a special security plan for churches, Christian colonies, and important places to ensure foolproof security for Christmas.

“More than 10,000 police officers and officials will be deployed at different places all over the city on the eve of Christmas including sensitive churches,” the SSP said. He said it was our foremost duty to provide security to all citizens along with Christian community.

He said that SOPs have been conveyed to all divisional SPs and concerned officers for the safety of Churches, Christian colonies, and public places.

While sharing security strategy, the officer said that patrolling of Dolphin Squads and PRUs will be enhanced around churches and related areas and search and sweep operations will be conducted in Christian colonies and other important places.

The meeting was informed that parking area will be reserved at a distance of at least 100 meters from the churches during prayers. Mock exercises by Lahore Police will also be conducted at sensitive churches, parks, and other important places to ensure security.

Mustansir Feroze said that no one would be allowed to violate the law. He hoped that all stakeholders including Christian leaders would extend full cooperation to police officers and officials to ensure safety of the citizens on this important occasion.