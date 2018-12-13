Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provincial government is taking different steps on priority basis to promote investment and a friendly atmosphere has been provided to the foreign investors.

He said this in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson who called on him at his office here on Wednesday.

Both the dignitaries discussed different matters including promotion of Pakistan-Australia relations and enhancement of mutual cooperation in healthcare, education, livestock, skills-development, water-management and tourism sectors.

They also agreed to expand bilateral partnership. The Australian High Commissioner congratulated Usman Buzdar on assumption the office of Chief Minister Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan and Australia enjoyed best cordial relations and vast opportunities were available for foreign investors in the province.

A very conducive atmosphere has been provided to the investors in the new Pakistan, he added. He said the PTI government wanted to promote its relations with Australia in different sectors of life to benefit the people and expanded exchange of delegations would help promote socio-economic cooperation.

He pointed out that Australia had a lot of expertise in livestock, dairy development and agriculture sectors and viable opportunities were available for Australian investment in IT and tourism sectors in Pakistan. “We are also desirous of benefiting from Australian model in these sectors,” he added. He said that Australian investors should take maximum benefit of vast investment opportunities in Punjab and ensured that they would be provided every possible facility by the government.

Exchange of business delegations would also help boost the investment between the two countries, he added.

Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson said that cooperation would be extended to Punjab government for capacity-building and technical training of commercial farmers in agriculture and livestock sectors.

Meanwhile, partnership will also be extended for better utilisation of water in irrigation and agriculture sectors as agricultural productivity can be enhanced by providing better training to the farmers, she said.

Australia is ready to cooperate with the Punjab government in this regard and different measures would be taken for promoting cooperation with Punjab province, she added.

She expressed her satisfaction that law and order situation had been improved in Pakistan, especially in Punjab.

A number of Australian companies working in Gulf States were also intending to invest in Pakistan and its natural beauty and cultural diversity were the example of its own, she added.

Girl’s death noticed

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday taken notice of the death of a girl after being hit by a school bus in Jhelum and sought a report from the administration and the police. He ordered to investigate the incident and directed to take action against the responsible.

He also extended condolence to the bereaved family.