Rawalpindi-An officer of Combined Military Accounts (CMA) and a married woman were killed in two different localities of the city here on Wednesday, informed official sources. Police took the dead bodies into custody and shifted them to hospitals with the help of Rescue 1122 for autopsy. Cases were registered against unknown killers and further investigation is underway, sources said.

According to sources, unknown killers murdered an audit officer of CMA namely Abdul Maliq and threw his dead body near Noshahi Mosque in Mohala Nadimabad, the area of Police Station Airport. Locals alerted the police about the presence of a dead body, sources said. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and recovered the dead body besides collecting evidence from the crime scene. However, the killers have not been traced so far by the police, they said.

In the second incident, a married woman was killed by unidentified men in her rented house located at Abdullah Street, the area of PS Sadiqabad here. The deceased was identified as Tasleem Bibi, whose dead body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

According to a senior police officer, Tasleem Bibi married a man namely Shahid without the consent of her family and moved to Rawalpindi from Lahore. The couple rented a house in Sadiqabad, he said. He added that unknown killers entered the house of the woman and killed her with a blunt weapon. “Multiple head injuries led to her instant death,” he said. He said a team of Homicide Investigation Unit inspected the crime scene and collected evidence as part of their investigation. So far, police are clueless about the killers, he said. He said police was informed by the parents of the woman about her murder as they found her dead body in the house. A murder case was registered against unknown killers and further investigation is underway, he said.