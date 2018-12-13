Share:

‘Wages for Decent Work’ seminar

Lahore (PR): In the year 2016-17, 4.2 percent cost of living was raised, according to the ILO Report, speakers said during a seminar.

Journalist and representative of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan l A Rebman, Professor Shamsher A and other speakers were addressing the seminar on ‘Wages for Decent Work’ It was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation. They said more than 10% increase of the essential commodities of daily use for common man and wage earners was raised in the year 2017-18. Whereas, they added, the wages of the workers engaged in the private industries and trade and banks and media have not been raised since the year 2017 as required under the provisions of Minimum Wages ordinance 1961. However, Sindh government has raised the minimum wage from Rs15,000 to Rs16,500 per month.

SSGC says to resolve gas issues

Lahore (PR): SSGC is fully conscious about the persistent issue of gas pressure and is making all out efforts to resolve supply and pressure issues in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan, said Amin Rajput, acting MD of SSGC.

A dinner was hosted by SSGC for the notables of Balochistan. The gas utility is installing LPG-Air Mix (Synthetic Natural Gas) Plants in those far flung areas of Balochistan where gas pipelines cannot be laid through conventional arrangement, the MD reiterated. Provincial Ministers including ZiaLangove, Malik NaeemKhan Bazai and assembly members including Syed Fazal Agha, Mobeen Ahmed Khilji, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Asghar Tareen, Malik SikandarKhan Advocate and Nasrullah along with former provincial minister Babu Ameen Umrani and entrepreneur Riaz Nosherwani attended the dinner.

PAA holds CEC meeting

Karachi (PR): The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) held its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

The participants discussed the issue of pending recoveries from the provincial and federal governments, while the authorities do not seem to understand the gravity of the situation. The advertising agencies and the media — both print and electronic - are currently suffering a cash-flow crisis, because the governments are not paying the rightful dues of the ad agencies, print and electronic media, it saidl. This financial irresponsibility could also damage the credibility of the Government, it added.

To make things worse, the proposed draft of a new policy for print, electronic and digital media is virtually a death-sentence for the advertising industry, it said. So, it added, the propositions are totally rejected by all the main stakeholders including Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

PAA is in favor of meaningful changes or reforms that are directed to improve transparency and merit based processes of the Government for selecting capable agencies on merit having a good repute.

Trending searches on google.ocm

LAHORE (PR): Google published its annual search year in Pakistan. It offers a unique perspective on the year’s major events, top competitions, top newsmakers, top personalities, hottest trends and top movies categorized under three sections as; Searches, People and Movies.

Visit www.Google.com.pk/2018 to explore the Google Search Year 2018 in Pakistan. You can not only see the list of top searches, but in addition it also shows the timeline, regions and related searches of every tag through its Google Search insight tool.

Google reveals the Internet’s spirit of the times through an exploration of the over one trillion search queries we receive each year. In addition to year end Searches, which highlights the top trends of 2018, we also have several tools that give insight into global, regional, past and present search trends.

.