Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up a petition challenging appointment of new PIA CEO today (Thursday).

Advocate Nabeel Javed Kahloon filed a writ petition in the court, saying: “PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and his seven junior officers without any notification and approval of competent authority took over on November 11.”

He claimed the CEO was working illegally without any notification issued by the federal government till date, hence all the acts done by him has no value under law.

He continued: “Since the PIA has now been converted into a public limited company by the PIA Conversion Act 2017, the procedure of appointment of CEO is very clear in the law. The CEO will only be appointed by publishing an advertisement in newspaper and through a proper selection procedure. The CEO has never been appointed by following the procedure under the law.” According to APP, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Wednesday issued notices to Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on a petition filed by Qaisar Amin Butt, involved in Paragon City scam, for his release. The bench comprising headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the petition. During the proceedings, Qaisar’s counsel argued that his client had become an approver and got recorded his confessional statement in connection with Paragon City scam.