ISLAMABAD - Completing his conclusive arguments in the Al-Azizia Reference, Khawaja Harris, the Defence Counsel of Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday told the Accountability Court that Hussain Nawaz is answerable about the Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment Mills, not former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The judgement in Al-Azizia Steel Mills Reference likely to be reserved after submitting the reply by NAB in this case today (Thursday).

The defence counsel stated that this case related to acquittal as all the accomplice accused did not appear before the Accountability Court and documents presented on part of all the accused before JIT on Panama could not be used against Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Harris in his defence quoted legal references from the court's of Pakistan, India, Britain and other countries. He informed the court that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz while recording their statements before the Panama JIT had declared that Al-Azizia Steel Mills was established with partnership of three persons. On other side, the Prosecution had contended that Nawaz Sharif is the real owner of Al-Azizia Steel Mills but could not prove this stance, said Khawaja adding that Abbas Sharif and Rabia Shehbaz are Benamidar of Nawaz Sharif.

He said in supplementary reference, the details of five other individuals were provided who received amount from Hill Metal Establishment but any of these five individuals was not included in the investigative process. He said Al-Daar Audit report was presented by Hussain Nawaz but this report could not be utilised as evidence against Nawaz Sharif.

The defence counsel also pointed out that Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz presented affidavit of Tariq Shafi in their defence, adding if this affidavit is being utilised as possible evidence against Nawaz Sharif then being the defence counsel he must be allowed to make cross-questioning with Tariq Shafi. He said NAB only relied on JIT report. Later, on conclusion of conclusive arguments of Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris, Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar contended in the court to file NAB's reply in reply of DefenCe counsel arguments and the court approved the intention.

The court adjourned the hearing. Defence counsel Khawaja Harris will start his conclusive arguments in the Flagship Reference from Friday.