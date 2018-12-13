Share:

KARACHI - The Dow University of Health Sciences has conferred degrees on more than 1,370 students at 9th Convocation 2018.

As many as 388 graduates of MBBS along with postgraduates of different fields of Allied Health Sciences, diploma, MPhil, 26 Gold Medallists, 24 Silver Medallists and 24 Bronze Medallists successfully passed out this year.

The chief guest of the convocation was Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pehchuho. She said: “We have adequate healthcare facilities in our province; still, the government needs to work in the health sector.”

Addressing the graduating students of 2018 batch, she congratulated them and said that this is the day of great joy for you. Now, it is your responsibility to serve the society with best of healthcare services and spread them in every part of your country including urban as well as rural areas.

Dr Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, who was the guest of honour, said that after acquiring medical education, you have to meet the expectations of the entire nation. He further said that now you have entered in your professional lives. You have the skill to overcome anything in your difficult times.

Vice Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Saeed Quraishy said that this is not only the day on which your dream comes true, this is the day you are set free to live your dream the actual way and prove yourself among everyone else.

The world of medical research and allied health sciences is open to you waiting. He encouraged the graduates to rise up to the trials faced by the society, and mark this occasion as a starting off point by restoring faith and humanity to the delivery of healthcare and make us proud citizens of this nation. He is optimistic and expects that this generation can transform healthcare today and will go on to contribute to this nation and serve the people of this county with sincerity and authenticity to develop a better healthcare system.

The convocation marked its beginning with National Anthem and a welcome address delivered by the Pro Vice Chancellor of Dow University and Chairperson of Convocation Dr Zarnaz Wahid while the Registrar DUHS Prof Dr Amanullah Abbasi headed the oath taking ceremony to the graduates of class 2018. Dr Omama and Dr Moiz Ehtisham, gold medallists and best graduates of DIMC, recalled their moments and journey spent 5 years at Dow University.