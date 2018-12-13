Share:

MULTAN - Chief of Awam Raaj Party (ARP) Jamshed Dasti has said that the only solution to backwardness of South Punjab is hidden in creation of a separate province and the government should not look for ways to flee from the promises it made with the residents of this region regarding province.

Addressing a seminar organised by Human Development Foundation here on Wednesday, he said that people of South Punjab have been deprived of basic facilities like health, education and clean drinking water. He asserted that the elected representatives of people from South Punjab would have to play an active and solid role for the elimination of deprivations of millions of residents of South Punjab .

He claimed that the previous government treated South Punjab like a step-mother which resulted in unavailability of health and education facilities. He said that he always raised voice for the rights of South Punjab and he would continue his struggle in the future as well. He said that the government should exhibit a responsible behaviour for lifting economy.

Speaking on the occasion, president of Headmasters and Principles Association Abid Farid Buzdar said that the government should allocate more funds for boosting girls’ enrolment ratio in schools.

Senior vice president of Punjab Teachers union Rana Altaf, Imam Din, Dr Zafar Alam Zafri, Umair Bilal, Azhar Nadeem, Jamshed Khan and others also spoke on this occasion. They said that educating one daughter was tantamount to educating a whole generation. They stressed the need for taking more steps to educate girls.

PTCL UPGRADED GULGASHT, NEW MULTAN EXCHANGES

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has upgraded Gulgasht and New Multan exchanges through its Network Transformation Project (NTP) in Multan. Under the same project, PTCL plans to transform 100 exchanges across Pakistan, out of which 53 have already been upgraded. The new and improved network enables customers to enjoy a faster, more reliable and high speed unlimited internet.

To offer better customer experience, the turnaround time for complaint resolution has been reduced considerably. This shows that the project has already had a positive impact in terms of efficiency in reducing Mean Time to Rectify (MTTR), thus a more effective customer services department. In addition, the company has revamped customer support touch points and launched nationwide training on ‘Building service excellence culture’.

Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Regional General Manager, Multan, PTCL said, “We are glad to provide our customers with the experience of an improved network. Customers residing in Guldasht and New Multan are going to benefit from these transformed exchanges, which will provide better service quality and high speed unlimited internet.” Aside from new packages that PTCL has offered with this transformation ranging from 10 to 100 mbps, customers can also benefit by availing value-added services i.e. multiple IPTV, Static IP & Smart Eye (camera recording). In addition to the above services, customers also get free PTCL calls, unlimited downloads, free PTCL Smart TV and Smart TV App, unlimited iflix access for 1-year and free Wi-Fi router.