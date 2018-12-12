Share:

LAHORE-Internationally renowned Pakistani filmmaker Jamil Dehlavi arrived in Lahore on Wednesday. He is visiting Lahore at the invitation of the Vice Chancellor, Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) Prof Sajida Vandal. Mr Dehlavi is Pakistan’s most prominent filmmaker and has won prestigious international film awards and honours. His films include “Jinnah”, “Blood of Hussain”, “Born of Fire”, “Immaculate Conception”, “Towers of Silence” and “Passion in the Desert”. Jamil Dehlavi will be meeting IAC Vice Chancellor and senior faculty to discuss possibilities of collaboration and meeting students of Film and TV. On Friday 14th December, he will give a talk about his films and share his views on the art of filmmaking.