According to the Ankara administration, a crash, in which two railcars derailed, had been caused by the high-speed train's collision with a suburban passenger train.

Two railcars derailed in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Thursday leading to multiple casualties, local media reported.

Four people were killed and 43 injured in the deadly crash, the governor's office reported.

"The train collided with a shunting locomotive that should not have been on that rail track. A total of four people were killed and 43 others were injured. These figures will be defined more precisely later. All the rescue teams are operating, and investigation into the incident is underway", Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin said.

The high-speed train crash in the Turkish capital of Ankara was caused by a collision with a shunting locomotive, the Turkish Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The train collided with a shunting locomotive that should not have been on that rail track", the statement read.

High-speed train traffic from Ankara on all routes has been suspended after a deadly train crash that happened earlier in the day, a representative from the Turkish State Railways told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish media reported about the crash of a train from Ankara to Konya.