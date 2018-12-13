Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that government would provide business friendly atmosphere and easiness of doing business to the investors.

He was chairing a high level meeting to review progress on improving ease of doing business and creating an enabling environment to facilitate conversion of interest of the local as well foreign investors into actual investments in the country.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Haroon Sharif, Federal Secretaries and senior officials.

BOI Chairman Haroon Sharif while briefing the prime minister about the steps taken so far said that the Board of Investment would be serving as agent of change for facilitating business transactions, removing impediments in way to materialization of investors’ interest into actual investments and smooth functioning of the businesses in the country. He also briefed the prime minister about various issues being faced by the business community including taxation, access to finance, regulation and policy issues and red-tapism. The chairman said that BOI was also actively working with the provinces and relevant ministries for removing barriers in the way of establishing Special Economic Zones. He said that special efforts were being made to bridge the gap between private and public sector and to reach out to the private sector to revive their confidence in government policies and put in place a framework that facilitates business community in its business pursuits.

BOI chairman also briefed the prime minister about Naya Pakistan Diaspora Fund which is being set-up to promote SMEs and rural development in key areas of education, health and infrastructure development. He also apprised the prime minister of the Investment Framework which has been structured for attracting and materializing investment from UAE, KSA, China, Japan and Malaysia.

It was decided during the meeting that prime minister would chair a review meeting every month on Ease of Doing Business in the country.

The prime minister directed BOI chairman to present a comprehensive plan, listing all the issues in various sectors and their sub-sectors and how the processes could be streamlined to simplify procedures related to government approvals, addressing taxation issues, dispute resolution and facilitating investors and businessmen.