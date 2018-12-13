Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umer says government is committed to ensure good governance and eradicate corruption from the society.

Speaking at a function in Islamabad on Thursday about government's economic policies, he said no society can survive when its institutions are plagued with menace of corruption and mismanagement.

The Finance Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is showing zero tolerance in respect of corruption and has given clear directions to all his cabinet members to bring about a visible change and strengthen all institutions.

He said people want accountability of the corrupt people and recovery of looted money from them.