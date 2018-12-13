Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a government employee along with his accomplice for stealing motorcycles.

Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held at ACLC office where speaking at a press conference, ACLC chief SSP Munir Shaikh said that the apprehended suspects included a government employee and his mechanic and their arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Paposh Nagar area of Nazimabad.

The government employee arrested was identified as Sajid Khan Bashir while his accomplice who is mechanic by profession as Aqib Ali. According to SSP Shaikh, the suspects were involved in stealing of the new motorcycles, adding that the arrested suspect who is a government employee used to steal motorcycles from parts of a city and later handed it over to his companion who is a mechanic by profession. “After stealing the new motorcycles, they used to use their spare and body parts into the old motorcycles, making them brand new and used to throw the chassis and engine numbers to the nullah,” SSP Shaikh explained. “The suspects have so far been involved in stealing of more than 50 motorcycles.” The police also claimed to have recovered at least 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a six member gang involved in motorcycle stealing in a city was busted by District Central police. According to police officials, the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Sir Syed area. The gang members are age between 14 years to 18 years and they were identified as Amir Haider, Saleem, Khairullah, Kamran, Khan Wali and Shahzad. According to police officials, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of motorcycle stealing in parts of district central while the police have also recovered nine motorcycles from their possession. The police also claimed to have recovered two pistols from the possession of the suspects, Amir and Saleem. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.