KAMALIA: Social circles and civil society members have raised the issue of lack of an anaesthetist at Kamalia THQ Hospital. Reportedly, there has been no surgical operation conducted at the hospital for the last three months due to lack of an anaesthetist, making the public hospital virtually useless for the patients and their families. Patients are forced to turn to other cities or pay huge sums at private hospitals. The citizens have demanded immediate notice of the situation.–Staff Reporter