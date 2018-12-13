Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the future of world depends upon information technology and telecommunication. The Federal Minister was talking to Secretary General Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) Ms Areewan Haorangsi who called on him here on Wednesday and matters related to telecommunication and information technology were discussed during the meeting. The Federal Minister said that present government is committed to the digitalisation of Pakistan. Ms Areewan briefed the federal minister about the working of APT. She said that the one of the objectives of APT is to promote regional cooperation in the area of common interest covering radio communications, standardization and development. She also invited Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication to attend APT ministerial conference in Singapore on June 25 next year. The Federal Minister accepted the invitation.

On other hand, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Muhammad Naveed inaugurated the project “Seamless broadband coverage from Hub to Jiwani “Makran Coastal Highway” worth PKR 759 Million. In this connection, contract of the project was signed by USF with Ufone. Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund, Rizwan Mustafa Mir signed the contract with CEO-Ufone, Rashid Khan. In order to execute this project, 58 BTS towers will be installed in a contracted time frame of 18 months. To take this further, all major motorways and highways will be facilitated through seamless connectivity in future.