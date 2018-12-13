Share:

Earlier this year, Hollywood Life cited an unnamed source close to Melania Trump as saying that FLOTUS was preparing for her life outside the White House and "possibly without Donald" as she allegedly wanted to keep a low profile. The White House didn't comment on the claims at the time.

In an exlusive interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity late Wednesday, US First Lady Melania Trump opened up about her feelings on the possibility of spending a second term in the White House.

"I think my husband is doing an incredible job. The country does best ever. So yes, I think I want the country to continue to do well", she said.

Her words found much support on social media, with many praising her as a great FLOTUS while others suggested that the answers were rehearsed, and that those were not her real thoughts.

In the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House", American journalist Michael Wolff claimed that when Donald was elected Melania was in tears — and not of joy. The White House has consistently denied the bombshell revelations from the book, which went behind the scenes of the Trump campaign and the early days of his administration.

"Mrs Trump supported her husband's decision to run for president and, in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did", Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokesperson, stated back in January 2018.