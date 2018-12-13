Share:

Residents of Karachi continued to suffer on Thursday as the CNG crisis entered its fifth-day, disrupting public transport and daily routine.

Supply of gas to CNG stations remained suspended, posing difficulties for the residents as public transport owners continued their strike, leaving commuters stranded on bus stops.

Transporters are striking for a second straight day to protest against halting of gas supply to CNG stations.

On Tuesday night, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the supplier of gas in Sindh and Balochistan, announced to halt gas supply to CNG stations and captive power plants of all general industries.

SSGC said that it was facing acute shortage of gas and low pressure in the system, which was affecting adequate supply to domestic and commercial sectors.

While acknowledging the difficulties being faced by residents, SSGC officials said all efforts were being made to ease the situation.

"Our first priority is to provide gas to households," an official added.

Many of the industrial units operating in SITE area have also reported gas shortage, which has reduced their production to a minimal almost throughout the day.

Stakeholders have urged the provincial as well as the federal government to take urgent stock of the situation and ensure that the situation does not get aggravated at the expense of the masses.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered constitution of a fact-finding committee for an inquiry against managing directors (MDs) of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and SSGC over the prevailing gas shortfall in the country.

The premier was briefed by officials that the two companies demonstrated incompetence and withheld information on demand and supply of gas.

The committee is headed by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority chairperson Uzma Adil Khan and comprises Qazi Saleem Siddiqui, Shahid Yousaf and Imran Ahmed.