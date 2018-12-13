Share:

MULTAN - Director General, Religious Affairs and Auqaf Punjab, Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bokhari has said that Aqeeda Khatme Nubuwwat is the sign and foundation of Iman and the Punjab Government strongly believes in Khatme Nubuwwat.

Addressing a Zonal Seeratun Nabi Conference organised by the Auqaf Department here at Raza Hall on Wednesday, he said that the life and personality of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) is the source of guidance for the entire humanity.

He said that love with the Holy Prophet (SAWW) is basic parameter for Eman and acting upon the directions given b y the Holy Prophet (SAWW) will get us success in both hereafter and their lives. He said that the clerics were the representatives of Allah and therefore they should spread the message of peace and love.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Abdul Qudoos Sohaib said that Allah will love those humans who obey the instructions given by the Holy Prophet (SAWW). He added that the Risalat of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) is universal and his personality is a model for entire humanity.

Allama Ramzan Shah Faizi said that no other prophet will come after the Holy Prophet (SAWW) and if we keep firm believe in Khatme Nubuwwat, no power can harm us. Allama Khalid Mahmood Nadeem said that all clerics had a consensus on Aqeeda Khatme Nubuwwat and the government raised this issue on international level in a forceful way.

Allama Mujahid Abbas Gardezi, Qari Saleem Attari, Allama Ghulam Mustafa Shah and others said that the Aqeeda Khatme Nubuwwat interpreted our faith.

RS11M FOR SANAT ZAR UP-GRADATION

The Punjab government has approved Rs11 million for up-gradation of Sanat Zar under annual development programme 2018-19. It was the first major investment for up-gradation of Sanat Zar Multan since its inception in 1979, said Manager Sanat Zar Muzammil here Wednesday. Under the project, a new building for Sanat Zar would be built and ladies club would also be constructed.

Moreover, owing to rise in number of women availing Sanat Zar facilities, new class rooms would be built and new equipment and tools would be acquired including computers, stitching machines, and other relevant machines. Sanat Zar Multan would stand upgraded in the year 2019, the manager said.

He said that Sanat Zar would introduce a course to train women on preparing Multani Ajrak from Jan 2019 to enable them earn livelihood.

FREE PICK AND DROP SERVICE

Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch directed the deputy commissioners to provide free pick and drop service to special children in the division for watching National T20 cricket cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Presiding over a meeting to review steps for welfare of special persons here on Wednesday, he ordered to install ramps and handles in public buildings for special persons.

He directed to ensure implementation on job quota fixed by the government for special persons. He said special persons friendly parks would be established across the division.