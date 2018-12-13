Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtyar has said that incumbent government is devising policy packages to promote value addition and to adapt import substitution.

He made these remarks during three-day Annual General Meeting and Conference of Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE). This year the theme of the conference is “Pakistan’s Economy: The Way Forward”.

The three-day conference is being hosted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), with the support of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Other sponsors of the conference include Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, International Food Policy Research Institute, HEC Pakistan, The Asia Foundation and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund.

In his keynote address, Makhdum Khusro said that the quantum of consumption in Pakistan is at 93% of GDP, highest among the emerging economies. In comparison to this, in Bangladesh, consumption is about 74%. The saving rate in Pakistan is less than half of other countries of the region. He said that the growth strategy should focus on building the economic fundamentals, such as quality and inclusiveness of economic growth, human capital and sustainable agriculture. SME sector has been identified as one of the key sector of economic growth. He said that CPEC is an opportunity for Pakistan and China for growth and prosperity. The two countries are in effective collaborative arrangement that is beneficial for both countries. The agriculture framework under CPEC focuses on joint ventures, value addition, cold chain management for fruits and vegetables, marketing and branding will help the country to overcome socioeconomic weaknesses.

He said that we need to increase saving, and moreover, that the balance between direct and indirect taxes is skewed toward indirect taxes. He said that in the period of previous government the price of fuel went down making it easy to handle current account balance. The present government is trying to restructure the policies. He said that the service sector now contributes to 56 percent of domestic GDP but its share in exports is only USD 5-6 billion, while our imports from China have reached USD 18 billion.

Earlier, in his Presidential Address, Dr. Asad Zaman, the President PSDE and member Economic Advisory Council said that there are many wrong theories widely accepted by economists and cost of these wrong theories is incalculable. He said that social science today is abused. He said that the popular theory of economicsis that the ultimate goal of human being is to maximize utility, which is ridiculous and has been proven false by the several methods including game theory. Dr. Asad said that the problem of scarcity, which has become central in economics, comes into consideration only if we consider the wants, and in terms of necessity, there is no scarcity. He said that a society based on the care of others and cooperation is the potential solution to many problems.

In his Secretary’s report, Dr Fazal Hussain, the incumbent Secretary PSDE, welcomed all the guests and participants to the 34th AGM and Conference of the PSDE.

He informed the gathering that the AGM and Conference has been an annual event since its inception in 1984 and regularly attended by top economists including Nobel Laureates from across the globe. He stressed its importance in highlighting the main issues facing Pakistan’s economy and as a platform of knowledge sharing.

The theme each year is a reflection of the key issue facing the economy, and this year is no different. He expressed hope that the deliberations at this year’s Conference would yield insight into the way forward for Pakistan’s economy.