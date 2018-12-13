Share:

LAHORE - It was a good day in the field for Lahore’s both teams Whites and Blues on Wednesday as they registered victories in their respective matches in the National Twenty20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium.

In the first match of the day, Lahore Region Blues won match by five wickets in a low scoring match.

Lahore Blues won the toss and decided to field first. Rawalpindi Region scored 117 runs for loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Haider Ali remained the highest scorer with 26 runs. Saad Nasim, Aizaz Cheema from Lahore Blues took three wickets each while Qaiser Ashraf took one wicket.

Lahore Blues chased the target for loss of five wickets in 19 overs. Salman Ali Agha remained the highest scorer 38 runs not out. Nouman Anwar scored 29 runs and Raza Ali Dar made 26 runs. Salman Ali Agha was declared man of the match.

In second match of the day, Lahore Region White defeated Islamabad Region by 22 runs. Lahore White won the toss and elected to bat first. Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt hit quick fire fifties as Lahore Whites scored 167-4. Akmal hit 54 off 39 balls aided by eight boundaries and one six while Butt made 63 off 49 balls hitting eight boundaries. Saif Badar also added quick 28 runs off just 15 balls with help of three boundaries and one six. Adeel Malik and Junaid Khan took one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 168, Islamabad Region could make only 145 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Abid Ali top scored with 30 while Faizan Riaz made 29 and Rohail Nazir scored 23 as none of Islamabad batsmen could prolong his innings to turn the starts into victory innings. Lahore Whites bowlers were right on the target as Bilala Asif took three wickets for 24 runs while Umaid Asif and Ammad Butt took two wickets each and Wahab Riaz claimed one. Kamran Akmal of Lahore Region Whites was declared player of the match.

BRIEF SCORES:

LAHORE REGION BLUES VS RAWALPINDI REGION

RAWALPINDI REGION: 117-8 in 20 overs (Haider Ali 26, 23 balls, 3x4s, Saad Nasim 3-21, Aizaz Cheema 3-31, Qaiser Ashraf 1-13)

LAHORE REGION BLUES: 121-5 in 19-1 overs (Salman Ali Agha 38*, 35 balls, 4x4s, Nauman Anwar 29, 31 balls, 5x4s, Raza Ali Dar 26, 31 balls, 2x4s, Zahid Mansoor 2-21, Asif Ali 1-11, Sohail Tanveer 1-23, Khalid Usman 1-23)

RESULT: Lahore Region Blues won by 5 wickets

MAN OF THE MATCH: Salman Ali Agha (Lahore Region Blues)

TOSS: Lahore Region Blues won & elected to field first

UMPIRES: Riazuddin and Farooq Ali Khan

TV UMPIRE: Imran Javed

MATCH REFEREE: Shahid Butt

OFFICIAL SCORER: Muhammad Akbar

LAHORE REGION WHITE

VS ISLAMABAD REGION

LAHORE REGION WHITE: 167-4 in 20 overs (Salman Butt 63, 49 balls, 8x4s, Kamran Akmal 54, 39 balls, 8x4s, 1x6, Saif Badar 28, 15 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Adeel Malik 1-24, Junaid Khan 1-31)

ISLAMABAD REGION: 145-8 in 20 overs (Abid Ali 30, 20 balls, 5x4s, Faizan Riaz 29, 25 balls, 3x4s, Rohail Nazir 23, 19 balls, 1x4, 1x6, Bilal Asif 3-24, Umaid Asif 2-22, Ammad Butt 2-29, Wahab Riaz 1-28 )

RESULT: Lahore Region White won by 22 runs

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kamran Akmal (Lahore Region White)

TOSS: Lahore Region White won & elected to bat first

UMPIRES: Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan

MATCH REFEREE: Iqbal Sheikh

OFFICIAL SCORER: Muhammad Akbar